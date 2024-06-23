Seattle Mariners' Catcher Clears Waivers, Heads Back to Triple-A in Win For Organization
After being designated for assignment earlier this week by the Seattle Mariners, catcher Seby Zavala has cleared waivers and reported to Triple-A Tacoma.
Per @MarinersPR on social media:
Roster move: catcher Seby Zavala cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Tacoma.
This is a good move for multiple reasons. First, at the major league level right now, the M's are utilizing Cal Raleigh and Mitch Garver at catcher. Garver was signed to be a primary designated hitter and wasn't supposed to be used behind the plate at all, so there's always the chance that the increased workload causes him to get banged up. If that happens, the M's will have Zavala there to step back into the backup role.
Furthermore, the M's use both Raleigh and Garver in the lineup together a lot with one playing catcher and one playing designated hitter. It creates a tough roster scenario for manager Scott Servais late in games. If he pinch runs for one of them, then he doesn't have a backup catcher in play anymore. If that situation becomes untenable, they may want to bring Zavala back as well.
And furthermore, at the very least, you have a veteran catcher down at Triple-A working with younger pitchers. That can only be good for the continued development of guys like Emerson Hancock, who are with the Rainiers.
Savala is hitting .154 this season for Seattle with one homer and two RBI. He only has 39 at-bats. He's in his fifth major league season with the Chicago White Sox, Arizona Diamondbacks and Mariners.
