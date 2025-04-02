Luis Castillo Brings Franchise-Record Mark Into Start vs. Detroit Tigers
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners will look to avoid a sweep in the third and final game of a series against the Detroit Tigers at 1:10 p.m. PT on Wednesday.
The Mariners will have their work cut out for them with defending American League Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal on the mound for Detroit. Seattle will have its most experienced starting pitcher, Luis Castillo, on the mound to combat the elite lefty.
Tuesday will be Castillo's second start of the season. He threw five innings against the Athletics on March 28 and struck out four batters. He also allowed two earned runs on three hits (one home run).
Castillo will be looking to put together a quality start, while also adding on to a franchise-best mark.
According to pregame notes sent out by Mariners PR, Castillo has a 3.44 ERA with 475 strikeouts in 442.2 innings pitched across 75 starts since the Mariners acquired him in a trade on July 30, 2022.
That's the most strikeouts for a pitcher in their first 75 starts in franchise history — ahead of Randy Johnson (439) and Felix Hernandez (427). Castillo's teammates George Kirby (414) and Logan Gilbert (413) rank fifth and sixth in that category, respectively.
Castillo was Seattle's Opening Day starter in 2023 and 2024. Gilbert earned that honor this season after being named to his first All-Star team last year.
The Mariners still showed their continud faith in Castillo by slotting him second in the starting rotation behind Gilbert. Castillo will have an opportunity to reward Seattle with that decision if he helps the team end the current homestead with a win Wednesday.
