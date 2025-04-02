Seattle Mariners High-Leverage Reliever Troy Taylor Makes First Rehab Appearance
The Seattle Mariners bullpen has been heavily-taxed in the first week of the season. But the Mariners are nearing getting a high-leverage reliever back in the fold.
Troy Taylor was out for all of spring training and was placed on the 15-day injured list to begin the year with a right lat straight he suffered in the offseason.
Taylor had live bullpen sessions to close out big league camp. He took another step in his recovery by making a rehab appearance with the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers on Tuesday.
Taylor entered the game for the Rainiers in the fourth inning. He didn't have the cleanest showing and allowed two earned runs on four hits (one home run) and struck out one batter in 0.2 innings pitched. Tacoma lost to the Reno Aces 7-1.
Despite the mixed showing, Taylor touched 97.9 mph on his fastball, showing that he's regained his full velocity from a season ago.
Taylor was called up to the major leagues on Aug. 10 last year from the Double-A Arkansas Travelers. The 2022 12th-round draft pick played his way to the front end of the bullpen. He finished his first major league season with a 3.72 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 19.1 innings pitched across 21 appearances.
Taylor is one of two injured Seattle relievers who will provide a big boost for the team when they return to the fold. Matt Brash missed all of 2024 while recovering from Tommy John surgery, but is ahead of schedule. He pitched 0.2 innings in the final Cactus League game of spring training.
The bullpen has already been tested through the first two series of the year. And Brash and Taylor will both be on the shelf through the first road series of the year against the San Francisco Giants on April 4-7 and the first series back home against the Houston Astros on April 7-9.
But when they return, the Mariners bullpen could take a necessary step forward.
