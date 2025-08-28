Seattle Mariners Closer Moves into Top-5 of Impressive All-Time Team Leaderboard
The Seattle Mariners moved back to 10 games over .500 on Wednesday with a 4-3 win over the San Diego Padres at T-Mobile Park.
At 72-62, Seattle is in possession of the third and final wild card spot in the American League. They are also just 1.5 games back of the Houston Astros in the American League West. There are 28 games to play.
Though he gave up a run, closer Andres Munoz solidified the save in the ninth inning - his 31st of the season. He now has 70 career saves, which makes him fifth all-time in team history.
Remembering Kaz Sasaki
Sasaki spent four years with the Mariners after coming over from Japan. The anchor of the bullpen for the 2000 and 2001 teams that went to the American League Championship Series, he had 37 saves or more in three of his four years. He also made two All-Star Games and appeared in 61 games or more in three of the four years. He had a 3.14 ERA with the Mariners.
Remembering Edwin Diaz
The 31-year-old, who now stars with the New York Mets, came up as a starter in the Mariners organization. He made his debut as a reliever in 2016, saving 18 games that season. He led baseball in saves with 57 in 2018, and the Mariners traded him to New York in 2019 in the deal that brought back Jarred Kelenic, Justin Dunn and Jay Bruce.
He has 24 saves for the Mets this season.
Remembering JJ Putz
Putz spent 12 years in the big leagues with the Mariners, New York Mets, Chicago White Sox and Arizona Diamondbacks. He spent the first six years of his career in Seattle, becoming an All-Star in 2007. He had 40 saves in that season and also tossed 78.1 innings in 2006.
The Mariners also traded him to New York after the 2008 season, acquiring Mike Carp, Endy Chavez and Jason Vargas in the deal. They also got Franklin Gutierrez from Cleveland, as this was a three-team trade.
Remembering Mike Schooler
A six-year veteran, Schooler was with the Mariners from 1988-1993. He had 30 saves or more in two seasons and had four seasons of double-digit saves. He tossed 291.1 career innings, striking out 248.
What's next for Munoz?
The 26-year-old Munoz will take his 1.56 ERA into Cleveland this weekend, as the Mariners have a crucial three-game series with the Guardians. Seattle is five games up on Cleveland to start the series and has to win just one game to take the season tiebreaker.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS HERE: Brady is back on a Tuesday, talking about the aggressive managing of Dan Wilson on Monday night, the M's position in the playoff race, and the concern over Bryce Miller's return. Also, Cal Raleigh hits home run No. 50 and we are joined by Joe Doyle of OverSlotBaseball.com. CLICK HERE:
HANCOCK TIME?: Emerson Hancock is now throwing 99 mph as he transitions to a reliever at Triple-A Tacoma. This could be a game-changing development for him, and for the Mariners. CLICK HERE:
QUESTION TIME: With the roster expansion for Sept. 1 looming, the Mariners have one big question, which factors into answering all other questions. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.