Seattle Mariners Coach Eric Young Jr. Making Most of Team's Aggressive Approach
SEATTLE — Since Seattle Mariners manager Dan Wilson and senior director of hitting strategy Edgar Martinez were hired in August of last season, they've preached an aggressive mindset on the bases. And that's an approach that first base coach Eric Young Jr. has a pivotal role in reaffirming in 2025.
Young was hired as the team's first base coach in the offseason. He previously served in the same role for the Washington Nationals from 2022-23 and was hired by the Mariners organization as the baserunning coordinator in 2024.
He played in the major leagues for 10 seasons from 2009-18, leading the National League in steals in 2013. His first coaching job was with the Mariners' Triple-A affiliate, the Tacoma Rainiers, in 2021 before he was hired by Washington.
"Definitely excited to be back in the big leagues," Young Jr. said in an interview Tuesday. "We got a good group here. Had a good group there in Washington, as well. And then coming over here where I have familiarity — my last year as a player, my first year as a coach. ... For them to trust in me and allow me to go out there and do my thing and be myself, it's a huge compliment. And definitely don't want to take it for granted."
Young brought that experience and knowledge as a base runner with him to the nation's capital. The Nationals progressively improved in steals after he was hired. They ranked 23rd, 20th and 12th in steals while he was the first base coach. He helped coach Washington shortstop C.J. Abrams, who was fifth in the majors with 47 steals in 2023. That number set a Nationals franchise record.
With Seattle, Young has an embarrassment of riches at his disposal. Outfielders Victor Robles, Julio Rodriguez and Randy Arozarena, and utility player Dylan Moore have all stolen 20 bases or more multiple times in their career.
"It makes it a lot easier," Young Jr. said. "Just because that was a love of mine as a player — being out there and wreaking havoc on the bases. So to have similar-minded folks, who have the same goals, same intentions, it makes it fun to coach because they're definitely asking questions and want to get better. And same with me, I want to get better as a coach. And having guys like that challenges me to go out there and making sure I'm providing the correct information."
Having that many speedsters definitely helps Young in his role. So does the united front from the coaching staff.
"It's huge," Young said. "It makes it a lot easier to get the message across because everybody already has the same thought process, same goals. So conversations don't have to be as long because everybody is on the same page and all-in as far as trying to win. It makes it enjoyable to come to work every day."
Young hasn't limited his green light to just the usual suspects on the bases. Mitch Garver, Cal Raleigh and Jorge Polanco have also grabbed some steals. Entering Wednesday, the Mariners are tied for third in the majors, and first in the American League, in steals (35).
"E.Y.J's been great," Wilson said after a win against the Texas Rangers on April 11. "Our guys are very well-coached over there. He sees a lot, he understands, he watches a lot of video to understand the pitchers. He's given them a lot of info over there at first base. ... E.Y.'s been awesome. And it's important to have a guy over there who could do that."
