Seattle Mariners Continue to Push Envelope on Bases, Make Team History Through 15 Games
The Seattle Mariners secured their second consecutive series win on Saturday night when they beat the Texas Rangers 9-2 at T-Mobile Park. Seattle trailed 1-0 early but scored four runs in the third and four runs in the seventh en route to the lopsided victory.
They are now 7-8 on the season and winners of four of their last five games. They'll go for a sweep against the Rangers on Sunday.
While the Mariners busted out the bats on Saturday, that's atypical for this group who usually has a hard time scoring runs. As a result of that, Seattle has worked to be creative on the bases, running at a rate never seen in team history.
Per @MarinersPR after the game:
- The Mariners 9-game streak with a stolen base is tied for the 4th-longest streak in franchise history, and 1 game shy of matching the franchise record (3x, last: Aug. 17-28, 1999). Seattle also has 23 stolen bases this season, the most in their first 15 games in franchise history.
Randy Arozarena stole his third base of the season in the Saturday win. Twelve different players have stolen a base thus far with seven players registering multiple.
The M's and Rangers will wrap up the series on Sunday afternoon with first pitch coming at 1:10 p.m. PT. Logan Gilbert will take the ball for Seattle against Rangers' All-Star Nathan Eovaldi.
Gilbert is 0-1 but owns a sparkling 2.55 ERA. Eovaldi is 1-1 with a 2.29 ERA.
The Mariners will be off on Monday before traveling to Cincinnati.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS OUT! Brady is back for another episode of "Refuse to Lose," where he discusses more about the win over the Astros and what this could mean for Julio Rodriguez. Furthermore, he talks about where the roster should go after injuries to Ryan Bliss and Victor Robles. We also have an exclusive chat with Cal Raleigh's father, Todd, about Cal's contract extension and we talk with Dr. Michael Fu, an orthopedic surgeon and shoulder expert, on what's up for Victor Robles. CLICK HERE:
JR AT AUGUSTA: Ken Griffey Jr., arguably the greatest player in M's history, is serving as a credentialed photographer for the Masters at Augusta National. CLICK HERE:
SNOW DELETES APOLOGY: After tweeting an insensitive comment about Victor Robles after his injury on Sunday and then deleting it, former Giants first baseman JT Snow apologized, and then deleted that too. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.