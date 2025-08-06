Seattle Mariners' Josh Naylor Makes Franchise History in Surprising Way
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners recent trade acquisitions shined in the team's 8-3 win against the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday.
Both first baseman Josh Naylor and third baseman Eugenio Suarez hit respective two-run home runs. Suarez's shot gave the Mariners a 3-1 lead and Naylor's homer resulted in the Mariners' final runs of the game.
Before Naylor's game-sealing blast, he made a series of other plays that made franchise history and helped contribute to the team's offensive barrage.
In the bottom of the sixth inning, Naylor drew a four-pitch walk. He subsequently stole second and Suarez was walked soon after. Naylor and Suarez pulled off a double steal to advance up another 90 feet. Both were brought home after Jorge Polanco hit a two-RBI single.
"That was a really smart play by Josh," Suarez said after the game. "I followed him, I played with him (with the Diamondbacks) this year. That's how he plays the game. If you give him the chance, he's gonna steal the base. And I followed him."
The double steal gave Naylor two steals in the inning, 19 this season and eight since joining Seattle. His 19 swiped bags are almost double his previous career-high of 10, which he set in 2023 with the Cleveland Guardians.
According to a note shared by Mariners PR on "X," Naylor became the only first baseman in franchise history to have multiple games of at least two stolen bases.
Naylor is listed at 5-foot-10, 235 pounds and isn't a fast runner. His average sprint speed is 24.5 mph, which ranks in the third percentile of baseball, according to Baseball Savant.
According to his former Arizona and current Mariners teammate, it's his cerebral play that has led to his success on the base paths this year.
"I think he's got better jumps," Suarez said. "He (doesn't) look that fast, but he's always smart. He knows when to go. He reads the pitcher, he knows what kind of pitch he might be throwing in that situation right there, and he (gets) a really good jump every time."
Naylor is one of the most well-rounded players in baseball. He was acquired by Seattle as one of the most disciplined hitters in the game with 25-30 home run potential. With his newfound efficiency stealing bases, he could prove to be an "x-factor" for the Mariners as they make their playoff push.
