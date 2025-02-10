Seattle Mariners Legend Ichiro Suzuki to Throw First Pitch on Opening Day
The Seattle Mariners are due for an interesting 2025. They missed the playoffs by one game for the second season in a row last year (22nd time in 23 years) and had an unusually quiet offseason by the standards of team President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto. Regardless of how the Mariners perform, fans will witness a season that will honor and feature one of the greatest legends in team history.
Ichiro Suzuki was announced as one of five inductees in the 2025 National Baseball Hall of Fame class on Jan. 21. He missed out on being the second-ever unanimous selection by one vote. He, Billy Wagner, CC Sabathia, Dave Parker and Dick Allen will be inducted into Cooperstown, N.Y., on July 27. Coinciding with his Hall of Fame induction, Seattle announced "Ichiro Suzuki Hall of Fame Weekend" from Aug. 8-10 during a series against the Tampa Bay Rays. Suzuki will have his No. 51 jersey retired before the game on Aug. 9.
In addition to having his number retired, Suzuki will also throw out the first pitch on opening day against the Athletics on March 27.
Suzuki played for the Mariners for the better part of 19 seasons (he had brief stints with the New York Yankees and Miami Marlins). He won the American League Rookie of the Year and MVP awards in his debut season in the U.S. in 2001. He also set the single-season hits record with 262 knocks in 2004.
Suzuki was the face of Seattle during one of the worst periods in the history of the franchise. And he'll be getting his flowers in 2025.
