Seattle Mariners Fans React Angrily to Another Questionable Jerry Dipoto Interview
Seattle Mariners President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto gave another questionable interview recently in which he addressed the fan backlash he experiences, his famed "54 percent" comments from 2023 and much more. And fans are not happy with Dipoto, once again.
The interview was with Sam Blum of The Athletic.
While some Mariners fans have defended Dipoto given the very clear ownership restrictions he operates under, others have panned him for the moves made or not made, as well as his public comments, which don't always come off the smoothest.
Let's start with the 54 percent comment from 2023, in which Dipoto (paraphrasing) said that the best way to build a sustained winner is to always put yourself in position to win. He made it clear he didn't want to sacrifice multiple years in pursuit of "one great year."
That sentiment makes sense, but most fans have taken those comments as a sign that the organization isn't really trying to deliver a World Series, and rather than hide from them, or fully apologize for them, Dipoto continued to justify them with the outlet.
“People obviously didn’t understand it the way I expressed it,” Dipoto said, speaking with The Athletic in his spring training office earlier this spring. “My guess is that 98 percent of people didn’t actually listen to it. They just read it off a tweet.
“It’s what it is. Maybe they wouldn’t have understood it any better had they heard the whole thing. And that’s on me for poorly communicating what I think is a simple idea.”
Dipoto also talked about the negative perception from fans:
“Is it a hard job? Yeah,” Dipoto said. “It’s a hard job. But most jobs are hard jobs. But in most jobs, they don’t stick a microphone in front of your face.”
Conscious of that, Dipoto has intentionally scaled back the number of times he speaks publicly. Seemingly every time there is a microphone in his face, he says something that rubs a disgruntled fan base the wrong way.
“Truly, I could say ‘hello,’” Dipoto said, “and it would turn into a thing right now.”
That's probably true as well, and this interview seemingly isn't going over well in M's fan circles either.
We will have much more on this interview, as well as the recent Justin Turner interview in USA Today, on Friday's edition of the "Refuse to Lose" podcast:
