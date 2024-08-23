Seattle Mariners Fire Hitting Coach Among Several Coaching Changes on Thursday
The Seattle Mariners made a huge decision on Thursday when they announced the firing of nine-year manager Scott Servais.
The decision was made on the heels of a two-month stretch where the Mariners blew a 10-game lead in the American League West and fell five games behind the Houston Astros in the division.
It turns out that Servais was not the only member of the coaching staff that was let go.
Seattle also made the decision to move on from hitting coach Jarrett DeHart on Thursday per a news release.
DeHart is the second offensive coach that the Mariners have fired this season. They fired offensive coordinator Brant Brown on May 31. The hitting staff is now a one-coach department with Tommy Joseph at the helm. Joseph is listed as the assistant hitting coach on the Mariners' staff page.
"Tommy will move forward with us," Seattle President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto said in a news conference on Thursday. "Tomorrow, we will have Dan address the other changes that will be made in additions to the staff. And I think it's more appropriate that he talk through what he'd like to do moving forward."
Joseph is still young into his coaching career. He was first hired as the hitting coach for the New York Mets Low-A affiliate St. Lucie Mets on March 8, 2021. He moved up to the same role with the team's Double-A affiliate Binghamton Rumble Ponies a year later.
Joseph moved to the San Francisco Giants organization as the hitting coach of the team's High-A affiliate Eugene Emeralds before getting hired in his current position with the Mariners on Dec. 7, 2023.
As Dipoto hinted at — there will likely be more moves with the coaching staff in the future. Dipoto clarified on Thursday that Dan Wilson will be the permanent manager going forward and not the interim skipper as originally presumed. Edgar Martinez is expected to join the staff as well.
