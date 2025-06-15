Seattle Mariners Get Huge Break on Eve of Boston Red Sox Series Because of Big Trade
The Boston Red Sox will come to Seattle on Monday for a three-game series with the Seattle Mariners. The Mariners just swept the Cleveland Guardians to get to 36-34 through 70 games, but the Red Sox come in hot as well, having swept the New York Yankees and winning seven of eight games.
However, the Mariners appear to have been given a big break on the eve of the series, as the Red Sox stunningly traded away Rafael Devers, their best offensive player, to the San Francisco Giants.
Per Jeff Passan of ESPN:
Boston’s return for Rafael Devers includes left-handed starter Kyle Harrison, right-hander Jordan Hicks, outfield prospect James Tibbs and another prospect, sources tell ESPN.
The Red Sox will not send any money to cover the remaining $250 million-plus on Devers’ contract.
Devers, 28, is one of the best offensive players in the league, and now he won't be in Boston's lineup for the M's pitchers to navigate. A three-time All-Star, Devers is also a two-time Silver Slugger and a World Series champion (2018).
He's hitting .272 for the season with 15 homers, 58 RBIs and a .401 on-base percentage. Lifetime, he's a .279 hitter. There's been no official reason given for the trade, but it could stem from Devers' unwillingness to move to first base when the team asked him to. Triston Casas, the regular first baseman, was lost for the season to a nasty leg injury.
The Mariners and Red Sox will open their series on Monday night with Logan Gilbert making his return to the rotation after more than a month away with injury. An All-Star in 2024, his return will be a big boon to a rotation that has been hampered by injuries to Gilbert, George Kirby and Bryce Miller this season.
The Red Sox will counter with Lucas Giolito.
