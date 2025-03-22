Seattle Mariners' Skipper Reportedly Optimistic About Victor Robles After Scary Play
Earlier on Saturday, we wrote a story detailing Seattle Mariners outfielder Victor Robles and how he's proven that last year's 77-game sample was no fluke.
Later on Saturday, M's fans were holding their breath after Robles left a Cactus League game against the Chicago White Sox. He was hit by a pitch in the right hand/wrist area.
You can see the video below, courtesy of Daniel Kramer of MLB.com:
That's certainly a scary sight for M's fans to see, especially just days away from Opening Day, but manager Dan Wilson is reportedly "optimistic" about Robles at this time.
From Kramer:
Dan Wilson was optimistic about Victor Robles after he exited today's game following a HBP on his right hand. Robles will undergo an X-ray and potentially more tests.
While that's not an official prognosis, it's as good as we're going to get at this point from Wilson.
Robles, 27, came to the Mariners last June and became a fan-favorite once he was inserted into the lineup regularly. Over his 77 games, he hit .328 and stole 30 bases. The Mariners plan to use him at the top of the order this year and he will start in right field.
He pairs with Julio Rodriguez and Randy Arozarena to make up one of the more athletic groups in baseball.
The Mariners will finish out Cactus League play on Sunday and Monday before heading north for the opener.
They'll take on the Athletics for a four-game series beginning on Thursday night. Logan Gilbert will pitch in the opener.
