Seattle Mariners Make Interesting Lineup Choices vs. Twins, Riding Hot Hands
The Seattle Mariners will have all their hot bats in the lineup for Game 2 of a four-game series against the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night.
The Mariners offense has been on a roll through the first four games of their current 10-game road trip, and most of the bats responsible for the high amount of runs will hit in consecutive order.
J.P. Crawford, Julio Rodriguez and Cal Raleigh will assume the usual 1-3 spots in the order. Randy Arozarena will bat in the cleanup role and will get a rare day at designated hitter. Luke Raley will bat fifth, Donovan Solano will be in the six-hole and Dominic Canzone will be seventh in the order. Jorge Polanco will receive an off day.
Solano didn't suit up for Seattle's 11-2 win against Minnesota on Monday, but had nine hits in the three-game series against the Chicago Cubs leading into Minnesota. He hit two home runs and had eight RBIs in the set against Chicago.
Canzone has three home runs in his last two games. He had two blasts in the series finale against the Cubs on Sunday and hit another against the Twins on Monday. His three homers have all been solo shots.
Raley has played three games since being activated off the injured list June 20. He's hit .556 (5-for-9) with a double, a home run and five RBIs.
The Mariners offense has averaged 10.3 runs a game over their last four. A lot of that offense was bolstered due to the high winds and heat at Wrigley Field from June 20-22, but continued against Minnesota on Monday. Tuesday can offer some insight into whether this is just the latest hot streak for the club, or a legitimately potent lineup.
First pitch is set for 4:40 p.m. PT.
