Seattle Mariners Have Chance to Join World Series Champion Team in History
The Seattle Mariners sprinted out to an 11-0 win against the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday. It was their third consecutive win, but also set the stage for the Mariners to join some elite company.
Per Root Sports' pregame broadcast on Thursday, if Seattle were to win its series against Los Angeles, it will have won all eight of its divisional series before the All-Star break. The only other team to win every series against their divisional rivals before the Midsummer Classic was the 2005 World Series champion Chicago White Sox.
The 2005 White Sox finished the season with a 99-63 record and dominated in the postseason. They went 11-1, including a 3-0 sweep over the Boston Red Sox in the American League Divisional Series and a 4-0 sweep against the Houston Astros in the World Series. Houston was in the National League back then.
The Mariners' wins over their American League West rivals have paid heavy dividends this season.
Seattle has a two-game lead over the Astros in the AL West entering play on Friday. A disappointing second half of June erased most of the Mariners' lead 10-game lead, but a win streak and an offense that looks to finally be figuring things out could be the key to building that lead back up.
Seattle is averaging seven runs a game over its last three and has totaled 32 hits over that span. The Mariners also have the second-easiest schedule remaining according to Tankathon.
"(Thursday) was a great way to start the series," Mariners manager Scott Servais said in a postgame interview. "And we need to continue. We want to finish really strong before the break. ... The guys are seeing the ball good, taking good swings and we're staying really aggressive."
