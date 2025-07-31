Seattle Mariners Have One Big Advantage as Major Series with Texas Rangers Starts
The Seattle Mariners start a massive series with the Texas Rangers on Thursday night at T-Mobile Park. It's the first of four games between the two rivals, who are duking it out in the contested American League playoff field.
Both teams enter play at 57-52 and tied for second in the American League West at five games behind the Houston Astros. Furthermore, they are both tied for the third and final wild card spot in the American League. Seattle hasn't been to the playoffs since 2022.
Team
Record (Entering Thursday)
WC
Yankees
59-49
--
Red Sox
59-51
1.0 GB
Mariners/Rangers
57-52
1.5 GB of Boston, 2.5 of NY
If you're worried about the Mariners chances down the stretch, that's certainly fair, but the M's do have one big advantage over Texas. They already own the season tie-breaker. Seattle has gone 7-2 against Texas this season. Therefore, the Rangers have to fully clear the Mariners in order to pass them in the playoff race, while the M's just have to tie Texas.
Of course, the Mariners could do their part and beat Texas this weekend to gain some separation. It won't be easy, as the Mariners will see all kinds of firepower in these meetings, with Kumar Rocker, Jack Leiter and Jacob deGrom set to take the mound for Bruce Bochy's club.
The Mariners will send right-hander George Kirby to the hill on Thursday and slugger Eugenio Suarez is expected to be in the lineup after he was acquired in a trade from the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday night.
He has 36 home runs this season and previously played for the Mariners from 2022-2023. First pitch is 6:40 p.m. PT.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS HERE: Brady is back on a Tuesday, recapping his trip to Cooperstown for Ichiro's Hall of Fame induction, and he is joined by M's Insider Shannon Drayer from the Hall of Fame. Also, we have the Ben Williamson conversation. CLICK HERE:
MAKING ROOM: The Mariners acquired Caleb Ferguson from the Pirates and moved on from a previously valuable reliever to get the deal done. CLICK HERE:
EPIC HISTORY: Randy Arozarena is doing things at the plate rarely seen by an M's player, and he's also doing things hardly ever seen by a Cuban-born player. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.