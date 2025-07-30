Seattle Mariners Shortstop Currently Going Through Down Stretch
The Seattle Mariners are in the heat of the playoff race. Entering Wednesday, the Mariners had a one-game lead for the third American League Wild Card spot, and were four games behind the Houston Astros in the AL West.
Seattle will need almost everyone to play their best to clinch a second playoff appearance in four seasons, but one player is currently in the middle of a down stretch.
Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford had a first three months this season, but has slowed down in July. Through June 30, Crawford scored 38 runs in 81 games and hit six home runs with 30 RBIs. He slashed .279/.386/.374 with a .759 OPS.
Entering Wednesday, Crawford has scored seven times in 23 games in July. He's hit six doubles and a home run with nine RBIs. He's slashed .232/.291/.326 with a .617 OPS.
In his last seven games, Crawford has slashed .067/.097/.067; in his last 15 he's slashed .172/.243/.234; and has slashed .228/.279/.299 in his last 30 games, according to his player page on MLB.com.
Crawford has struck out 18 times and has drawn seven walks this month.
For comparison, Crawford walked 16 times and struck out 19 times in April; walked 16 times and struck out 25 times in May; and walked 14 times and struck out 16 times in June.
Crawford has been the team's de facto lead-off hitter for the majority of the season. Victor Robles briefly had the role before he suffered a left shoulder fracture April 6.
Crawford's ability as a lead-off hitter has resulted in several multi-run opportunities this season for Julio Rodriguez, Cal Raleigh and Randy Arozarena, who hit behind him. Josh Naylor is now in that mix, as well.
If Crawford is able to snap this mini-slump, then the top half of the Mariners' order can prove to be especially dangerous.
