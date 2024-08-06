Seattle Mariners Hit Anniversary of Legendary Jersey Retirement on Tuesday
The Seattle Mariners have always been a club that makes a point to honor its legends.
Between the Ken Griffey Jr. statue outside T-Mobile Park and a street right outside the ballpark called Edgar Martinez Drive and several more examples — there's no shortage of reminders about the former team greats.
The Seattle Twitter account honored one of those legends on Tuesday on the anniversary of a special event.
Tuesday is the eight-year anniversary of the retirement of Griffey Jr.'s iconic No. 24 on Aug. 6, 2016.
Griffey Jr. has an argument as the greatest player not only in Mariners history but Seattle sports history.
Griffey Jr. was also a 2016 National Baseball Hall of Famer and is often regarded as one of the best players in MLB history with one of the purest swings in the history of the sport.
He helped lead the team to their first-ever playoff berth in 1995 that included the first of the team's three berths to the American League Championship Series.
He was a 1997 MVP, 13-time All-Star, 10-time Gold Glove award winner, seven-time Silver Slugger award winner and was a four-time MLB home run leader. He was also named to the MLB's All-Century in 1999. He was less than halfway through his career when he was named to the All-Century team.
Griffey Jr. had a .284 batting average across his 22-year career that also included stints with the Cincinnati Reds and Chicago White Sox. He had 630 career home runs and 1,836 career RBIs.
Griffey Jr. can often be seen around the franchise and has had an official position with the team for years. His has a title of "Special Consultant to the Franchise" on the team's staff directory page.
