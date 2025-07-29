Seattle Mariners Infielder Says He's Not Worried About Current Trade Rumors
The Seattle Mariners have been linked to several infield options in advance of Thursday's trade deadline. Even after acquiring first baseman Josh Naylor, Seattle has been connected to Eugenio Suarez (Diamondbacks) and Willi Castro (Twins). They've also been lukewarmly connected to Yoan Moncada of the Los Angeles Angels.
If the M's do go out and get a third baseman, it will create a problem for rookie Ben Williamson, who has been the primary starter since being promoted in mid-April.
An excellent defender, Williamson has been a subpar offensive performer, which would be the reason the team would choose to upgrade. He's hitting a respectable .256, but has just one home run and a .608 OPS. He's also carrying a 78 OPS+, suggesting he's been a below-average player.
However, Williamson isn't worried about the rumors and how it impacts his job, as he told Daniel Kramer of MLB.com after Monday's win over the A's.
Ben Williamson on the possibility of the Mariners adding a third baseman ahead of the Trade Deadline:
“I'm just going to show up and do my best every day. And whatever happens, happens from there.”
Williamson featured prominently in that win, going 2-for-3 at the plate with a run scored and a double. He also made several defensive plays, including robbing a hit that could have tied the game in the bottom of the eighth inning.
If Williamson is supplanted from the starting job, there is certainly a chance that he could remain on the team as a defensive replacement, and maybe even could slide into Dylan Moore's utility job, especially considering Moore is mired in a 2-for-56 slump.
The Mariners will play the Athletics again on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. PT.
