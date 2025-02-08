Angie Mentink Will Be First Regular Female Color Analyst in Seattle Mariners History
The Seattle Mariners broadcast booth will look significantly different in 2025 than it has in past seasons.
Long time play-by-play announcer Dave Sims left the organization to take the same role with the New York Yankees and Mike Blowers also won't return due to undisclosed reasons.
Aaron Goldsmith, who has been in the Seattle broadcast booth for over a decade, will take over as the full-time play-by-play commentator. He'll be joined by several new additions to the booth. According to an article written by the Seattle Times' Adam Jude, many of those new commentators will include former franchise players.
The new team will also include Angie Mentink, who will make history as the first woman to be a regular in-game color analyst for the franchise.
Mentink is an accomplished athlete who helped usher in the University of Washington softball team in their inaugural season in 1993. One year later, she became the first player in program history to earn all-conference and All-American honors. She played professional baseball for the Colorado Silver Bullets in 1995 and declined an alternate spot on the U.S. Olympic softball team to compete for the team.
Mentink has been with Root Sports and has covered Mariners games in some capacity for the better part of 27 years (since 1998) and has occasionally joined the broadcast booth during television broadcasts. She became the first woman to be a color commentator during an M's TV broadcast in 2021.
Mentink will rotate games with the other new additions to the broadcast booth. She'll also cover pre- and post-game shows.
The announcement of the new broadcast team is expected to be announced next week, per Jude's article.
