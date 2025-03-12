Seattle Mariners Introduce the 2025 Version of the "J-Rod Squad" For Home Games
After starting it in 2024, the Seattle Mariners will continue to have the "J-Rod Squad" promotion during Tuesday and Friday home games this year.
From the organization:
The J-Rod Squad presented by adidas is back for the 2025 season! Once again, fans in this special seating section in center field will score a limited-edition T-shirt on Tuesday and Friday games.
Based on fan feedback, the J-Rod Squad will return to reserved seating in sections 102-104. Select your preferred seats for any game this season and catch the perfect view of Julio’s “No Fly Zone.”
The Mariners first Friday home game is March 28 against the Athletics.
Rodriguez is the most marketable player on the M's roster, and he certainly has the broadest appeal because of his youth, skill, charisma and charm. He knows how to play to the crowd and the crowd knows how to play to him back.
Rodriguez, a two-time All-Star and Rookie of the Year winner, is coming off a season in which he hit .273 with 20 homers and 24 stolen bases. As he battled an ankle injury in the second half of the season, Rodriguez had the worst overall year of his career.
However, with good health and a full year of exposure to Edgar Martinez and Kevin Seitzer as hitting coaches, the expectations are high for Rodriguez and the Mariners.
The M's went 85-77 last season, missing the playoffs by one game.
Opening Day is set for March 27 against the Athletics, who finished fourth in the AL West last year.
