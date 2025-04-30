Seattle Mariners Key Player Reveals "Nagging" Injury Issue on Tuesday
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Bryce Miller earned the win on Tuesday night despite not being at his best against the Los Angeles Angels.
Miller moved to 2-3 after going five scoreless innings. He only allowed two hits but walked five and struck out six. He has an ERA of 3.52 for the season and the Mariners won the game 5-3.
After the game, he revealed that he was dealing with "nagging" back issue.
Per Daniel Kramer of MLB.com on social media:
A frustrated Bryce Miller said that his back “locked up” on him pregame, to the point where he opted not to sit down in-between innings and make it worse. He also dealt with arm soreness earlier this month.
“One thing after another that hasn't been major, but just been nagging.”
The Mariners can ill-afford another injury, as they have been particularly ravaged by them this season. Ryan Bliss is out for the season with a left bicep tear and Victor Robles is out until midsummer with a shoulder fracture. Gregory Santos is on the 60-day injured list because of knee surgery and Logan Gilbert just hit the IL with a flexor tendon strain.
George Kirby and Matt Brash haven't pitched yet, either. Dylan Moore is on the injured list and Luke Raley was scratched from Tuesday's lineup and might require an injured list stint.
Despite it all, the Mariners enter play on Wednesday at 17-12 overall and in first place in the American League West.
They'll play the Angels again at 1:10 p.m. PT.
