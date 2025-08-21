Seattle Mariners' Latest Roster Decision Could Have Major Impact on Playoff Future
The Seattle Mariners made a previously unannounced roster move on Wednesday, as they transitioned starting pitcher Emerson Hancock to the bullpen at Triple-A Tacoma.
Playing for the Rainiers, Hancock threw one inning, striking out one and walking one. He also allowed one run on two hits against the Oklahoma City Comets.
His fastball topped out at 97.8 mph.
A former first-round pick of the Mariners in 2020, Hancock had never made a relief appearance in professional baseball before Wednesday. He started 15 games for Seattle this season, pitching to a 3-5 record with a 5.47 ERA. He's 1-2 with a 5.27 at Triple-A.
Why would the M's try this?
First and foremost, the Mariners appear desperate for some bullpen help. Seattle was unable to land an impact reliever at the trade deadline, and there are major questions beyond Andres Munoz, Matt Brash and Gabe Speier. Casey Legumina, Tayler Saucedo, and Sauryn Lao all took turns getting knocked around the ballpark in Philadelphia this week, and Gregory Santos and Troy Taylor haven't provided the answers the organization was hoping for.
Santos is currently rehabbing from injury and Taylor has an ERA over seven with the Rainiers, in addition to an ERA north of 12 with the Mariners this season. If Seattle wants to capture the American League West for the first time since 2001, they'll need some help in the 'pen, and this is an option worth trying.
Furthermore, maybe the organization thinks that Hancock's stuff will play better out of the bullpen. He can reach top-end velocity in shorter roles, and his lesser breaking stuff won't be as exposed. It's a possibility.
No place for him as a starter
At least not right now. The Mariners have all five starters healthy for the first time all season, and they have Logan Evans working back from the injured list as well. If the team needs another starter, Evans could be an option soon, and there's always the waiver wire. Perhaps this is the best path to getting Hancock consistent reps in the major leagues again.
It's worked before
Edwin Diaz and Matt Brash are two prime examples of Mariners pitchers who converted from a starter to a reliever. No one expects Hancock to be that dominant, but there is a template for this.
We caught up with Hancock this May to talk about his velocity jumps this season, and you can learn more about that here:
Questions that need answering
How does Hancock recover after an outing? Can he go back-to-back outings? He can he throw three times in four days? These are all things that relievers do regularly, and they are not learned easily. Hancock will have a quick adjustment period.
The Mariners are 68-60 and currently in the wild card three position in the American League.
