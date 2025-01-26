Seattle Mariners Left-Handed Reliever Shares Video of Putting in Offseason Work
The Seattle Mariners bullpen was one of the biggest weaknesses of the team in 2024.
Despite closer Andres Munoz making the first All-Star Game of his career and rookie Troy Taylor having a successful first major league stretch, the front end of the bullpen was in turmoil throughout the year with injuries and inconsistencies.
One of the relievers who had an up-and-down season was left-hander Gabe Speier.
Speier played his second season with the Mariners in 2024. He was one of the few southpaws in the Seattle bullpen at any given time aside from Tayler Saucedo.
After a roller coaster season in 2024, Speier shared video on social media of him working a bullpen and preparing to bounce back for 2025.
Speier spent over a month and a half on the injured list last season from June 1-July 19 with a rotator cuff strain on his throwing arm.
After returning from injury, Speier was optioned to the organization's Triple-A affiliate, the Tacoma Rainiers, and recalled two respective times. He finished the season with a 5.70 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 23.2 innings pitched across 29 outings.
This was a regression from 2023, where he made a career-high 69 appearances and posted a 3.79 ERA with 64 strikeouts in 54.2 innings pitched.
At Speier's best, he's an effective front-end reliever who is capable of holding leads before the back-end of the group enters the game. As one of the few left-handed relievers with major league experience on the team, he's also important in specific situations.
The Mariners have added several relievers in the offseason and several other pitchers who dealt with injuries in 2024 are expected to return healthy.
But Speier will have an opportunity to keep his spot on the 26-man roster in Spring Training.
