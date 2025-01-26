Training Facility Shares Impressive Video of New Seattle Mariners Reliever
The Seattle Mariners bullpen will be one of the more intriguing position groups to follow on the team.
The infield has been the biggest priority for the Mariners since the regular season ended. But the bullpen wasn't too far behind in terms of what the club needed to improve.
Matt Brash is expected to return sooner from expected from Tommy John surgery, Gregory Santos will be healthy after dealing with several injuries for most of 2024 and prospects like Hunter Cranton and Brandyn Garcia are also expected to have a chance to make an impact on the major league roster.
Seattle also acquired several relievers over the past several weeks. The Mariners traded for one of those pitchers, right-hander Will Klein, from the Athletics in return for international slot money.
Klein has only eight games of major league experience, all in 2024. In those outings with the Athletics and Kansas City Royals, Klein posted an 11.05 ERA with seven strikeouts in 7.1 innings pitched.
Despite those numbers, Klein is a strong-armed reliever who has shown flashes of potential and could be solid with better control.
One of the most well-known baseball training facilities in the country posted a video highlighting the velocity that made Klein an intriguing get for the Mariners.
Driveline Baseball posted a video on "X" (formerly known as Twitter) showing Klein getting some work on the launchpad and taking a spot on the leaderboard with a fastball that topped at 98.4 miles an hour.
Klein's velocity is undoubtedly his strength. According to Baseball Savant, Klein's fastball velocity was in the 91st percentile of the league in 2024 with an average of 97 miles an hour.
If Seattle's pitching development staff is able to teach Klein control, his velocity could be well-used in the front-end of the team's major league bullpen.
