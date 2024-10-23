Seattle Mariners Legend Reportedly Working to Finalize Full Purchase of NBA Team
According to ESPN NBA Insider Shams Charania, former Major League Baseball star Alex Rodriguez and his partner Marc Lore are working to buy the NBA's Minneseota Timberwolves outright.
Rodriguez and Lore have been around the T-Wolves for a number of years and already own 40 percent of the organization, per Sportico. There have been some legal issue about the duo becoming the majority owners of the franchise, but Charania told the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday that the duo wants to buy the whole thing now.
"Within a month we should know who's gonna be the owner of the Minnesota Timberwolves..
I'm hearing that Alex Rodriguez & Marc Lore have $940M sitting in a JP Morgan account to be wired to Glen Taylor to finish this purchase of the team..
They're trying to buy this team outright"
A former No. 1 pick in the draft by the Mariners, Rodriguez put together a Hall of Fame career - one which he derailed after admitted steroid use and suspension.
As a result of that scandal, he hasn't made the Baseball Hall of Fame yet, but he has undergone a fascinating public perception facelift through his broadcasting work with ESPN and FOX over the last several years. Owning the Timberwolves in full and getting even more public face time should help further the image makeover.
All in all, Rodriguez spent 22 years in the big leagues with the Seattle Mariners, Texas Rangers and New York Yankees. He starred for Seattle from 1994-2000, Texas from 2001-2003 and the Yankees from 2004-2016, minus the 2014 season when he was suspended.
He was a 14-time All-Star, a two-time Gold Glover, a 10-time Silver Slugger, a three-time MVP and a batting champion.
He led the league in home runs in five different seasons, including hitting 57 in 2002. He led the league in RBIs twice, slugging four times and OPS twice.
He also helped the Yankees win the World Series in 2009 by beating the Philadelphia Phillies.
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE: