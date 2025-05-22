Upcoming Pitching Matchups For Series Between Seattle Mariners, Houston Astros
The Seattle Mariners have weathered the first six of a 10-game road trip that looked daunting. The Mariners swept the San Diego Padres and won a series against the Chicago White Sox, good for a 5-1 record through the six away contests.
Seattle will close out the road trip with a four-game series against the Houston Astros beginning at 5:10 p.m. PT on Thursday. The Mariners will enter the series with a 3.5-game lead over the Astros in the American League West, with a chance to gain a bigger advantage over the rest of the division.
Here's the upcoming pitching matchups for the four-game series:
Thursday, May 22 — George Kirby (Seattle) vs. Lance McCullers Jr. (Houston)
George Kirby, a 2023 All-Star, will make his season debut for Seattle in Game 1 of the series against Houston. Kirby started the year on a 15-day injured list due to right shoulder inflammation. The Mariners shut him down during spring training on March 7.
Kirby's made three rehab starts with Seattle's Triple-A affiliate, the Tacoma Rainiers, and posted a 7.20 ERA with 13 strikeouts in 10 innings pitched. He had a 3.53 ERA with 179 strikeouts in 191 innings pitched across 33 starts in 2024.
Kirby will face a pitcher not too far removed from his own IL stint, Lance McCullers Jr.
McCullers Jr. has made three starts since being activated from the 15-day injured list on May 4. He made just eight starts in 2022 and was out all of 2023 and '24 due to an injury to his right flexor tendon that eventually required surgery. He's yet to go longer than four innings in a start this season and has posted a 7.88 ERA with six strikeouts in eight innings pitched.
Friday, May 23 — Emerson Hancock (Seattle) vs. Ryan Gusto (Houston)
Emerson Hancock is coming off one of his shorter outings of the season, but flashed unsuspected signs of development in that start. He pitched 4.2 innings, fanned three, walked one and allowed one earned run on six hits (one home run) against San Diego on May 17. It was his only start since March 31 where he hadn't pitched through five, but Hancock reached a new career-high velocity on his fastball at 97.6 mph.
Ryan Gusto has been used in a hybrid starter/reliever role this season and hasn't gone deep in many of his starts. His longest outing was a 5.2-inning effort against the Toronto Blue Jays on April 23. He struck out six, walked one and allowed one earned run on three hits.
Gusto fanned one, walked two and allowed seven earned runs on as many hits (one home run) in 2.1 innings in his last start against the Kansas City Royals on May 12.
Saturday, May 24 — Bryan Woo (Seattle) vs. Framber Valdez (Houston)
Bryan Woo has emerged as a legitimate American League Cy Young candidate and he will test his metal against another top-flight AL hurler.
Woo had his third seven-inning quality start against the Padres on May 18. He punched out five and allowed one earned run on five hits (one home run). He's the only pitcher in the AL to have gone six or more innings in nine starts.
Framber Valdez has bounced back from an up-and-down April with a solid May. After a five-inning, four-run stumble against the White Sox on May 2, the two-time All-Star has had three straight quality starts of seven-plus innings. He's struck out 22, walked four, hit another and allowed five earned runs on 15 hits (one home run) during that stretch.
Sunday, May 25 — Luis Castillo (Seattle) vs. TBD/Colton Gordon (Houston)
Luis Castillo has settled into a nice rhythm in May after an inconsistent start to the year. Four of his last five outings have been quality starts. His most recent effort was his second seven-inning quality start and third shutout of the season. He fanned five batters and allowed three hits against Chicago on May 19.
Houston's pitcher is officially listed as "to be determined." But if the team doesn't re-tool the roster, rookie Colton Gordon will get the nod.
Gordon is still working to get adjusted to the major leagues. He's pitched 9.2 innings in two starts and has struck out 10 innings. He's walked three batters (one intentionally) and has allowed six earned runs on 12 hits (two home runs).
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
JULIO RODRIGUEZ MAKES FRANCHISE HISTORY WITH LATEST HOMER: The two-time All-Star center fielder has put up runs in chunks for the Mariners on their current road trip. CLICK HERE
MARINERS PITCHER EMERSON HANCOCK DISCUSSES INCREASE IN VELOCITY: The former first-round pick had a noticeable jump in his fastball in his last outing. CLICK HERE
WHICH MARINERS PLAYERS COULD COMPETE IN WORLD BASEBALL CLASSIC: The Mariners could have several members representing respective countries on the 2026 World Baseball Classic. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.