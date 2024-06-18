Seattle Mariners' Pair is Only Duo in Baseball to Have Done This in 2024
The Seattle Mariners are currently 43-31 this season and lead the American League West by 9.0 games over the Texas Rangers heading into play on Tuesday.
While the M's have shown a propensity for late-game magic at the plate, they are in this position largely because of their electric starting rotation.
While all five members of the rotation come with tremendous upside and productivity, Logan Gilbert and Bryan Woo stand above the pack in this particular accomplishment.
Per @MarinersPR on social media:
Only 2 @MLB pitchers have recorded 3+ consecutive quality starts with 0 walks this season:
Bryan Woo, 4 games (5/21-c)
Logan Gilbert, 3 games (6/5-c)
Philosophically, the M's focus on "controlling the zone" and both pitchers are doing just that. Gilbert is coming off a Sunday start in which he worked eight brilliant innings against the Texas Rangers while striking out nine. A victim of generally poor run support, Gilbert is just 4-4 this year with a stellar 2.93 ERA. He has 93 strikeouts in 98.1 innings this year. He has just 20 walks.
He'll be in the running for an American League All-Star spot later this summer in Arlington. He may be joined by other M's pitchers as George Kirby, Luis Castillo and Andres Munoz all could get the call as well.
As for Woo, his streak is a little disjointed after he recently had to skip a start last week because of elbow problems. When he has pitched this year, he's been incredibly effective, going 3-0 with a 1.07 ERA in six starts. His season also started late because of elbow problems, so the M's have to be careful with him moving forward.
He's set to take the mound again on Wednesday against the Cleveland Guardians. Bryce Miller will pitch on Tuesday night. First pitch is set for 3:40 p.m. PT.
