Son of Seattle Mariners Legend Mike Cameron Traded to Milwaukee Brewers
The Seattle Mariners have a host of connections to many players, coaches and managers around the league. Some more abstract than others.
One of those connections is to Daz Cameron — the son of former Mariners outfielder, one-time All-Star and three-time Gold Glove winner Mike Cameron. And the younger Cameron is heading to a new team.
Daz Cameron was traded by the Baltimore Orioles to the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday in return for cash and left-handed pitcher Grant Wolfram.
Mike Cameron has connections to the Brewers, as well. He played for Milwaukee from 2008-09, several years after his stint with Seattle (2000-03) came to an end.
Mike Cameron shared a post on "X" (formerly known as Twitter) acknowledging the trade.
Daz Cameron was originally selected with the 37th overall pick in the 2015 MLB Draft out of high school. He made his major league debut with the Detroit Tigers in the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season. Since then, he's bounced around clubs and saw the most playing time with the Athletics.
He played a career-high 66 games for the A's in 2024 and hit .200 with five home runs and 15 RBIs.
The Athletics traded Daz Cameron to the Orioles on Oct. 31. Baltimore designated him for assignment on Feb. 7 before giving him a non-roster invite to spring training Feb. 13. He played 18 Cactus League games and begun the season with the Orioles' Triple-A affiliate, the Norfolk Tides.
The Brewers optioned Daz Cameron to the Triple-A Nashville Sounds the same day they traded for him. If he gets a chance to play in the major leagues for Milwaukee, the Mariners could face him in a three-game series scheduled for July 21-23 at T-Mobile Park.
