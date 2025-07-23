Seattle Mariners Make Huge Lineup Decision with Series vs. Brewers in Balance
One day after hitting his league-leading 39th home run against the Milwaukee Brewers in a 1-0 win, Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh is out of the lineup for Wednesday's series finale.
Mitch Garver will do the catching and bat sixth while Jorge Polanco serves as the designated hitter. Seattle has already split the series and has guaranteed itself at least a .500 homestand with the Astros and Brewers. While disappointing to not see Raleigh in the lineup, that fact, coupled with his heavy recent load at the All-Star, makes this decision make more sense.
Raleigh will undoubtedly be available off the bench if the M's need him late in the game. The Mariners enter play at 54-47 and five games back of the Houston Astros in the American League West. They hold the No. 2 spot in the American League wild card race, and they are 1.5 games ahead of the Tampa Bay Rays, who are just outside the playoff race themselves.
Quinn Priester, a former top prospect, will take the mound for Milwaukee. Originally drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates, he was dealt to the Boston Red Sox in 2024 and dealt to Milwaukee this past April.
After the game, the Mariners will head to Anaheim for four big games with the division-rival Angels. Seattle has a stretch of 17 games in 17 days out of the All-Star break. They are just 3-2 against the Angels this season, and they'll want to have the tiebreaker over as many AL teams as possible.
