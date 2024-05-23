Mariners Make Intriguing Roster Decision with Triple-A Lefty
The Seattle Mariners have made the intriguing decision to add Triple-A lefty Jhonathan Diaz to the 40-man roster. Despite that, they'll be keeping him at Triple-A Tacoma.
Per Daniel Kramer of MLB.com:
Roster move: Jhonathan Díaz has been added to the Mariners' 40-man roster, which is now at capacity. He will remain at Triple-A Tacoma.
Kramer added that Diaz had an opt-out coming up in his contract, so this move is a way to keep him in the organization. It's a smart move too, because Diaz is good starting pitcher depth in the organization, likely coming just after Emerson Hancock in terms of guys you'd see called up should the M's need a spot starter or injury replacement.
The 27-year-old has also had a great season at Triple-A thus far, going 6-1 with a 3.18 ERA in the hitter-friendly PCL. He's struck out 55 batters in 51.0 innings as well.
Though he's yet to appear in a major league game for the Mariners, he has appeared in big leagues in each of the last three seasons for the Los Angeles Angels. Lifetime, he's 2-1 with a 4.84 ERA in 11 appearances.
Diaz also recently went viral around baseball for this incredible play that he made while fielding a ground ball.
As for the Mariners, they are now 27-23 after a loss to the Yankees on Wednesday night. They'll take on the Yankees again Thursday afternoon with first pitch coming at 9:35 a.m. PT.
Luis Castillo will pitch for Seattle against Luis Gil.
