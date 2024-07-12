Seattle Mariners Make Roster Moves Ahead for Pitcher's Return
The Seattle Mariners knew for a few days that Bryan Woo would make his return for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. And on the afternoon before the game, the team made it official.
The Mariners activated Woo off the 15-day injured list and optioned reliever Eduard Bazardo to Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers in a corresponding move.
Woo has been on the injured list since June 24 after straining his right hamstring against the Tampa Bay Rays.
The right-hander has been one of Seattle's most effective starters this season when he's been available. He has a 1.77 ERA and 28 strikeouts in eight starts.
According to Baseball Savant, Woo's xERA ranked in the 99th percentile of the league (2.17), his pitching run value is in the 94th percentile (13) and his walk percentage of 2.0 is in the 100th percentile
But the key word there is "when."
"When" Woo has been available.
The second-year pitcher has been on the injured list three times in the two seasons he's been in the majors — all for different injuries. The first time was for right forearm inflammation. Second time was for right elbow inflammation and then there's this most recent hamstring strain.
Woo has a 1.61 ERA with 23 strikeouts in four starts against Los Angeles, according to an article on cbssports.com
Woo will likely be on a pitch or inning count on Friday, but the Mariners starting rotation will be at full strength for the first time in almost a month, something that is no doubt a plus ahead of the All-Star break.
Woo will go against the Angels' starting pitcher and former Mariner Tyler Anderson. Righty vs. Lefty.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
MARINERS ROUT ANGELS: The Seattle Mariners posted their second straight shutout and dominated the Los Angeles Angels 11-0 on Thursday behind a two-home run game from Cal Raleigh. CLICK HERE
MARINERS PITCHER TO MAKE HIS RETURN: Bryan Woo will make his return for the Seattle Mariners on Friday against the Los Angeles Angels. CLICK HERE
MARINERS ON PACE FOR HISTORY: If the Seattle Mariners win their series against the Los Angeles Angels, they would be the first team since the 2005 Chicago White Sox to win all their divisional series before the All-Star break. CLICK HERE
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady