Seattle Mariners Make Unfortunate American League History in Series vs. Pirates
The Seattle Mariners are coming off a dreadful week last week, having lost five of six games to the woeful Detroit Tigers and Pittsburgh Pirates.
The Mariners were swept by the Tigers before losing two of three to the Pirates. All six games were on the road.
With the series loss to Pittsburgh, the Mariners saw a historic streak come to an end. According to @MarinersPR, the M's were the last American League team to lose a series in Pittsburgh. The Mariners put out this note on Saturday before the loss, which lost the series.
Getting Series at PNC Park - The Mariners are looking to avoid their first ever series loss at PNC Park...Seattle is the only American League team that has not lost a series in Pittsburgh...the Mariners have two 3-game sweeps (2004, 2019) and have twice split a 2-game series in Pittsburgh (2013, 2016).
Under previous iterations of Interleague Play, the Mariners didn't come to Pittsburgh very often. However, under new rules, the Mariners will play the Pirates every season. They will come to Pittsburgh every other year as long as these rules persist.
After losing the series, the M's are 64-61 on the year. They are 4.0 games back of the Houston Astros in the American League West and 5.5 games back of the third and final wild card spot. The M's will be back in action on Monday night when they take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles.
First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. PT.
RELATED SEATTLE MARINERS CONTENT:
NEW PODCAST IS OUT: The latest episode of the "Refuse to Lose" podcast is out as Brady Farkas talks about the M's getting swept by the Tigers, why this is all so frustrating and much more. Furthermore, we talk about the Julio Rodriguez-ankle issue, Colt Emerson's big day, prospect rankings and the M's potentially big financial blow. Furthermore, ESPN MLB Insider Buster Olney joins the show to talk about the M's on "Sunday Night Baseball." CLICK HERE:
M's HEADED to WILLIAMSPORT: The Seattle Mariners will play in the Little League Classic in 2025. CLICK HERE:
DOWN ON THE FARM: The Mariners may be struggling at the big-league level, but there was good news this week down on the farm with regards to top prospect Laz Montes. CLICK HERE:
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE: