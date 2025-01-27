Seattle Mariners Division Rivals Trade Closer Ryan Pressly to Chicago Cubs
As recent as a month ago, the American League West seemed wide open going into 2025, which would have been beneficial to the Seattle Mariners. The defending AL West champions, the Houston Astros, traded away outfielder Kyle Tucker to the Chicago Cubs to avoid signing him to what's likely to be a massive contract extension.
The 2023 World Series champion Texas Rangers improved, but there's still a question of how good they'll be coming off a season fraught with regression and injuries.
On Jan. 26, the Astros and the Cubs made another trade. And it might lead to a reunion between Houston and a star player, making the AL West less open than originally thought.
Astros closer Ryan Pressly waived his no-trade clause to head to Chicago. Houston will also send the Cubs money to help cover his $14 million salary. The deal is pending a "medical review," per ESPN's MLB insider Jeff Passan.
Pressly is a two-time All-Star and a one-time World Series champion (2022).
Pressly is coming off a season where he posted a 3.49 ERA with 58 strikeouts in 56.2 innings pitched across 59 appearances.
But Pressly's deal also could lead to Houston bringing back third baseman Alex Bregman.
Bregman spent all nine years of his major league career with the Astros. And the perception as recent as last week was that a reunion between the two sides was unlikely.
But according to several reports, Bregman and Houston have reengaged in discussions in recent days.
A reunion between Bregman and the Astros would be a worst-case scenario for Seattle. The Mariners have been unusually inactive in the offseason and the only "big" move they've made was signing 13-year veteran Donovan Solano to a one-year, $3.5 million deal.
If Houston brings back Bregman, it will likely be another upward climb for Seattle in the AL West in 2025.
