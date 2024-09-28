Seattle Mariners Manager Praises Team's BBWAA Award Recipients
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners will end the year on Sunday. And 2024 will likely go down as one of the more disappointing seasons in recent memory for the franchise, if not one of the most disappointing years in the team's history.
But as much as Mariners fans probably don't want to hear this, there has been some good this season: the league-best starting rotation, a career-best season from Cal Raleigh and a career resurgence from Victor Robles just to name a few.
And several Seattle players will be recognized for their solid seasons by the Baseball Writers' Association of America (BBWAA).
Raleigh was named the Mariners' Most Valuable Player, Logan Gilbert earned the team's Most Valuable Pitcher award and Andres Munoz earned the Unsung Hero honor.
All three players are deserving of the honors. Munoz and Gilbert both earned their first All-Star selections this season. Gilbert joined the 200-inning/200-strikeout club and Munoz set a new career-high in saves with 22. Munoz has a 2.12 ERA in 60 appearances this season entering Friday and Gilbert has a 3.33 ERA in 32 starts.
Raleigh has set new career highs in home runs (31) and RBIs (96 — the most in one year in franchise history by a catcher). On top of his Silver Slugger-worthy stats, he's also placed himself in Gold Glove consideration. He's led or co-led the league in runners caught stealing for most of the season and leads the majors in defensive runs saved.
"I can only speak cleary (on those three) for the last 30 days," Mariners manager Dan Wilson said in a pregame interview Friday. "But what they have accomplished, the body of work they've put in — when you look at what Logan (has accomplished) in getting 200 innings, a big milestone for him, certainly. And that's not easy to do in this league. He's had an incredible season. ... And then Cal, behind the plate, the things he was able to accomplish: the 30 home runs, the ability to throw runners out at a great clip and then his leadership in terms of this pitching staff.
"This has been a very successful pitching staff and that doesn't happen without good battery mates. And when you look at what he and (Mitch Garver) have done behind the plate with this group, it's impressive. And then with (Munoz), you got to have that back-end guy that you can trust. And (Munoz) has been that guy for us and has pitched in some big games here, especially here down the stretch. He's been the guy that we've called on in the toughest of situations and the highest leverage. And he's been able to deliver."
With the seasons that those three and several other players have had, it makes it more disappointing for Seattle fans that the team failed to earn a playoff berth.
But those three also highlight an impressive core of players that should be able to lead the Mariners back to the playoffs.
If the team actually capitalizes on it.
