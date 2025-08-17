Seattle Mariners Manager Reflects on Playing in Little League World Series
NEW YORK -- When the Seattle Mariners take on the New York Mets on Sunday night in the annual "Little League Classic," it will be a homecoming of sorts for M's manager Dan Wilson, who played in the 1981 version of the event in Williamsport, Penn.
Speaking before Friday's series opener at Citi Field, Wilson reflected on his experiences, and spoke of his excitement at returning.
"....it was pretty incredible from beginning to end. And, you don't really even understand what it's all about. You just start playing these tournaments and you start winning the tournaments and you just keep moving. And then they tell you're going to a tournament that's in Ohio and, you're kind of perplexed, and then you win that one and you end up going to the Little League World Series. For some of us, our first time on an airplane and all that, all the stuff that goes along with it. What an incredible experience. I'm really looking forward to going back there on Sunday and seeing how different it looks and what's going on. I mean, it's been a long time, but what an incredible experience for any 11-12 year old kid to be able to go through that kind of a summer. And, we're just really excited about Sunday to see what it's all about."
Wilson represented Barrington, Illinois at the tournament, and he spoke highly of his memories, including competing against a California team that featured longtime big-league slugger Derek Bell.
The Mariners enter play on Sunday at 68-56 and in a tie for the top spot in the American League wild card picture. They are also 1.5 games back of the Houston Astros in the American League West.
First pitch is 4:10 p.m. PT.
