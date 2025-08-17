Inside The Mariners

Seattle Mariners Manager Reflects on Playing in Little League World Series

Dan Wilson played in the 1981 version of the event and looks forward to Sunday's Little League Classic in Williamsport, Penn.

Brady Farkas

Seattle Mariners manager Dan Wilson (6) smiles in the dugout before the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium on July 25.
Seattle Mariners manager Dan Wilson (6) smiles in the dugout before the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium on July 25. / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
NEW YORK -- When the Seattle Mariners take on the New York Mets on Sunday night in the annual "Little League Classic," it will be a homecoming of sorts for M's manager Dan Wilson, who played in the 1981 version of the event in Williamsport, Penn.

Speaking before Friday's series opener at Citi Field, Wilson reflected on his experiences, and spoke of his excitement at returning.

"....it ​was pretty ​incredible ​from ​beginning ​to ​end. ​And, ​you don't really ​even ​understand ​what ​it's ​all ​about. ​You ​just ​start ​playing ​these ​tournaments ​and ​you ​start ​winning ​the ​tournaments ​and ​you ​just ​keep ​moving. ​And ​then ​they ​tell ​you're ​going ​to ​a ​tournament ​that's ​in ​Ohio ​and, you're ​kind ​of ​perplexed, ​and ​then ​you ​win ​that ​one ​and ​you ​end ​up ​going ​to ​the Little ​League ​World ​Series. ​For ​some ​of ​us, ​our ​first ​time ​on ​an ​airplane ​and ​all ​that, ​all ​the ​stuff ​that ​goes ​along ​with ​it. What ​an incredible ​experience. ​I'm ​really ​looking ​forward ​to ​going ​back ​there ​on ​Sunday ​and ​seeing ​how ​different ​it ​looks ​and ​what's ​going ​on. ​I ​mean, ​it's ​been ​a ​long ​time, ​but what ​an ​incredible ​experience ​for ​any ​11-12 ​year ​old ​kid ​to ​be ​able ​to ​go ​through ​that ​kind ​of ​a ​summer. ​And, ​we're ​just ​really ​excited ​about ​Sunday ​to ​see ​what ​it's ​all ​about."

Seattle Mariners manager Dan Wilson (6) looks on during batting practice prior to the game against the Los Angeles Angels at
Seattle Mariners manager Dan Wilson (6) looks on during batting practice prior to the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium on July 24. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Wilson represented Barrington, Illinois at the tournament, and he spoke highly of his memories, including competing against a California team that featured longtime big-league slugger Derek Bell.

The Mariners enter play on Sunday at 68-56 and in a tie for the top spot in the American League wild card picture. They are also 1.5 games back of the Houston Astros in the American League West.

First pitch is 4:10 p.m. PT.

