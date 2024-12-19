Seattle Mariners Manager Dan Wilson Talks About Hiring of New Hitting Coach
It's been a fairly stagnant offseason for the Seattle Mariners, who haven't done anything besides acquire prospect Austin Shenton from the Tampa Bay Rays and non-tender Josh Rojas and Austin Voth.
Thus far, the M's biggest moves have come on the coaching staff, where they named Edgar Martinez as Director of Hitting and Kevin Seitzer as new hitting coach.
Speaking recently, M's manager Dan Wilson spoke about the hiring of Seitzer and why the team went in that direction.
“We wanted, especially, someone that had some experience, but also someone that would be a good extension of what ‘Gar’ talks about,” Wilson said. “Just in the conversations that we had with Kevin, his idea of line-to-line hitting and using the middle of the field also is something that really resonated with us.”
Getting consistent messaging across the board is important and multiple M's players spoke about how much they enjoyed Martinez's simplistic approach once he was hired this past August.
Seitzer spent nearly a decade as the Braves hitting coach, helping develop stars like Ronald Acuna Jr., Ozzie Albies and Austin Riley.
He also helped Marcell Ozuna and Matt Olson to new heights. The team won the World Series in 2021 with him leading the hitting group.
The Mariners went 85-77 this past season, missing the playoffs for the second consecutive year. As the offseason continues, the M's sitll have multiple needs to fill. The team needs a new second baseman and a new third baseman, while they could also stand to benefit from some additional relief help.
