Seattle Mariners Starting Pitcher Has Impressive Streak Snapped
The Seattle Mariners wrapped up a series sweep against the Chicago White Sox with a 6-3 win on Sunday. The series was a multi-faceted affair for the Mariners. The offense did its job by putting up 22 total runs and the pitching displayed its usual dominance and held the White Sox to six scores.
Bryce Miller was tasked with the start on Sunday and he entered the game with one of the most impressive streaks in the league.
Miller had pitched 15.2 consecutive scoreless innings going into Sunday. That mark was the third most in the league behind Taj Bradley of the Los Angeles Dodgers (23) and the San Diego Padres' Dylan Cease (22) according to the NBC Sports Chicago broadcast.
Miller went another 2.2 innings before Tommy Pham hit an RBI single in the bottom of the third. His streak ended at 18.1 scoreless innings pitched.
Miller finished with the game with six strikeouts and allowed three earned runs off seven hits in 6.1 innings pitched. It was his third consecutive quality start. He hasn't walked a batter during his last three starts.
Miller has progressed as the season has gone on and has raised his game to match the rest of Seattle's starting rotation.
Miller has a 3.46 ERA this season in 21 starts with 109 strikeouts in 122.1 innings pitched. He's allowed. He has at least five strikeouts in four of his last five starts.
Miller has been excellent post All-Star break and his continued progression will be key for the Mariners down the stretch as they look to make a push into the postseason.
