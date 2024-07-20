Seattle Mariners Manager Gives Update on Injured Outfielder
SEATTLE — Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais offered an update on injured outfielder, Dom Canzone, in a pregame interview on Friday before the M's lost 3-0 to the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park.
"Dom is recovering," Servais said on Friday. "He's probably still a couple weeks — no timeline yet — but a couple weeks away from being ready to go on a rehab assignment or anything like that. So it's going to be a little while for him."
Canzone was batting .211 with seven home runs in 54 games before his injury. He's out with an adductor strain.
Victor Robles has received a lot of the starts in the outfield with Canzone out and has performed admirably in his stead.
Robles has hit .417 in July with a home run, two RBIs and three steals.
"I throught Victor was great," Servais said. "I thought it was maybe some of our more consistent at-bats against righties or lefties. A real credit to him because he was not playing much at all. We tried to get him a start, he got a start and he took advantage of the opportunity. And when you take advantage of an opportunity like that you are ready to go. This guy has worked his tail off."
Canzone might be a bit of a ways from his return, but the team looks to be in good hands with Robles in the interim.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
MARINERS GETTING INCREASED PRODUCTION: Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez and catcher Cal Raleigh are going into the Houston Astros series with two of the hottest bats on the team. CLICK HERE
ROBLES MAKING A CASE FOR HIMSELF: Victor Robles has been one of the Seattle Mariners' most consistent hitters in his limited chances since joining the team in June. CLICK HERE
MARINERS ACCOMPLISH SEASON-FIRST: The Seattle Mariners stole three bases in a single inning for the first time this season on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels. CLICK HERE
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady