Seattle Mariners Not Expected to Spend Big Money in Free Agency, Per Report
The offseason began on Thursday and with it came the usual expectations every fanbase lofts onto their favorite club.
While the Los Angeles Dodgers were celebrating their eighth World Series title in franchise history, several teams are working to end 2025 where the Dodgers were at: In front of their home crowd as the best team in baseball.
One of those 29 other teams hoping for a title includes the Seattle Mariners.
The Mariners missed out on the postseason for the 22nd time in 23 years in 2024 and made their first big moves of the offseason on Friday.
Seattle declined second baseman Jorge Polanco's $12 million option and third baseman Luis Urias elected free agency after clearing waivers.
Post-season comments made by Mariners owner/chairman John Stanton indicated that the team wouldn't be big spenders in a free agent class that includes Juan Soto and Alex Bregman.
And a recent article by the Seattle Times' Adam Jude on Friday looked to confirm those statements.
According to Jude's article, Seattle is expected to have $20-25 million to spend on free agency in the winter.
That wouldn't be enough to net the Mariners Soto or Bregman, but it would be enough to get the team at least one quality free agent.
According to Jude's article, four notable players fall within Seattle's price range: first baseman Christian Walker, reliever Tanner Scott, designated hitter/first baseman Justin Turner and middle infielder/third baseman Ha-Seong Kim.
The Mariners also have several trade opportunities they can pursue if not of the aforementioned free agent targets work out.
And based on Jude's report and Stanton's comments, it seems like trades will be the what fans should be on the lookout for this offseason.
