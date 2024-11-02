Seattle Mariners Re-Connected to Veteran Hitter as Offseason Gets Going
The Seattle Mariners will have a lot of decisions to make this offseason.
The Mariners closed out the year needing to find answers at first, second and third base. Those needs became more amplified on Friday when the team declined second baseman Jorge Polanco's option. Third baseman Luis Urias also elected free agency.
Seattle will likely avoid going after big-name free agents, per after-season comments from team owner/chairman John Stanton.
But the Mariners will have options available in the second tier of free agents.
One of those options is a familiar face that played well for Seattle in 2024.
The Mariners traded prospect RJ Schreck to the Toronto Blue Jays for first baseman Justin Turner on July 29. The 16-year veteran and former World Series champion made a huge impact for the team.
In a combo first base/designated hitter role, Turner batted .264 with five home runs and 24 RBIs in 48 games played for Seattle.
And according to a recent article from the Seattle Times' Adam Jude, Turner is among the four players that make the most sense for the Mariners' price range.
Jude said the following about Turner's potential return to Seattle:
"Turner proved to be exactly what the Mariners needed after being acquired at the July trade deadline. Turner, who turns 40 on Nov. 23, played on a one-year, $13 million deal this past season, and the Mariners’ decision to bring him back will almost certainly come down to his asking price."
Turner has a market value of one year, $7.7 million according to Spotrac.
Turner is one of the most respected veterans in the league and received heaps of praise from President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto in an end-of-season media scrum on Sept. 28.
Turner has made a career out of being one of the most dependable hitters in any given lineup. His age (40 on Nov. 23) will likely prevent other teams from giving him a multi-year deal, which will help the Mariners in their potential efforts to bring him back.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
MARINERS APPROACHING IMPORTANT DEADLINE: The Seattle Mariners will have just enough room on the roster to make the moves it needs with an important offseason deadline coming up. CLICK HERE
MARINERS DECLINE OPTION ON FORMER ALL-STAR: The Seattle Mariners opted not to bring back a former All-Star for the 2025 season. CLICK HERE
URIAS ELECTS FREE AGENCY: The Seattle Mariners have another roster spot open after a seven-year veteran elected free agency. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.