New Seattle Mariners Outfielder Talks About Joining Team
New Seattle Mariners outfielder Randy Arozarena is set to make his debut with the club on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox. He'll be starting in left field.
Arozarena was traded to the Mariners on Thursday from the Tampa Bay Rays and took some time before Saturday's game to comment about joining his new team.
"(I) lived through it before when I was with the (St. Louis Cardinals)," Arozarena said via a translator. "But still it's a weird situation especially now. I spent so much time over there in Tampa. But at the same time I'm very happy the Mariners acquired me and I'm happy to be here now."
Arozarena said he never thought about being traded from the Rays. But he also said he's excited to get started and help lead Seattle back to the playoffs.
Arozarena also reunited with a couple former teammates and opponents. He played with Luke Raley in Tampa Bay and was teammates with Luis Castillo on Team Mexico during the 2023 World Baseball Classic. Arozarena and Julio Rodriguez also train together in the offseason and know each other well.
"There's a lot of the pitchers that I've faced before that I've faced before that I know," Arozarena said. "Raley — I played with him. (I know) Victor from when he played in D.C., Castillo. All of them made me feel welcome."
Arozarena is hitting .211 this season with 15 home runs and 37 RBIs. He has had a strong last two months and hit .297 in June and is batting .275 in July with seven home runs over that stretch.
"I feel like I've just (need to continue) to be consistent," Arozarena said. "My work ethic and just working the cages and doing whatever I do. Having fun out there playing baseball. Can't control the numbers because if I controlled the numbers then they'd always be positive. But the big thing's just the consistency."
Arozarena has an argument for the most potent hitter in the M's' lineup — at least with Rodriguez out with injury. And the hope is he will be able to lift the offense right away.
He will have his first chance on Saturday when he bats second in the order.
"Anytime you get a new addition to the club — a lot of excitement around it," Seattle manager Scott Servais said in a pregame interview Saturday. "Happy to get those guys in here and we'll get them in (the game) tonight and hopefully they can help out right away."
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
MARINERS ACQUIRE AROZARENA: The Seattle Mariners reportedly agreed to a deal to acquire outfielder Randy Arozarena from the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday night, according to multiple reports. CLICK HERE
MARINERS ACQUIRE GARCIA: The Seattle Mariners acquired right-handed reliever Yimi Garcia from the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday for outfielder Jonatan Clase, per reports. CLICK HERE
GARCIA, AROZARENA REPORT TO TEAM: Former Tampa Bay Rays outfielder and former right-handed reliever Yimi Garcia reported to the Seattle Mariners on Saturday before their game against the Chicago White Sox. CLICK HERE
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady