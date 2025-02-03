Seattle Mariners Officially Announce Re-Signing of Infielder Jorge Polanco
The Seattle Mariners officially announced the signing of infielder Jorge Polanco on Monday morning. With the announcement official, it means that Polanco has passed his physical. He had surgery on his knee in the offseason but is fully healthy heading into 2025.
The deal is a one-year pact worth $7.75 million. There is a vesting option for 2026 that could make it a two-year deal. The vesting option is contingent on Polanco hitting a specific number of plate appearances. The M's will play Polanco at third base in an effort to keep him healthier.
Polanco hit .213 in 2024 for the M's after being acquired in a trade with the Minnesota Twins, also belting 16 home runs. An 11-year veteran of the Twins and Mariners, Polanco is a career .263 hitter, though he's regressed since hitting 33 homers back in 2021. He made the All-Star team back in 2019 and received MVP votes in that same season.
If the Mariners are going to make noise in 2025, they'll need Polanco to be a better version of himself this year. It's not just him though: Seattle also needs big years from Julio Rodriguez, Cal Raleigh and Randy Arozarena.
The Mariners are coming off a season that saw them finish 85-77 and in second place in the American League West. They missed the playoffs by just one game for the second straight year.
The Mariners report to Peoria, Ariz. for spring training in just over one week. The regular season begins on March 27.
