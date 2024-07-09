Seattle Mariners on Track to Make Unfortunate Strikeout History
As the Seattle Mariners enter play on Tuesday, they do so with one of the most frustrating offenses in all of baseball. The M's, who currently lead the American League West because of excellent starting pitching, just left 15 runners on base in a disappointing loss against the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday.
They've lost six series in a row and now only lead the division by two games over the rival Houston Astros.
The main contributors to the M's disappointing offensive performance this year has been the inability to get the big hit with runners in scoring position, and the proliferation of strikeouts up-and-down the lineup.
In fact, according to Mariners' Insider Luke Arkins, the M's are on pace for the highest strikeout percentage ever in a single season.
The #Mariners are currently on track to have the highest strikeout rate of any team, ever.
At season’s end, I’d be inclined to remove 2020 teams from the list due to small sample size.
Arkins also later added that the MLB strikeout rate is 22.2 percent this season. The Mariners have 10 pseudo-regular players that are running a strikeout rate above that number. Jorge Polanco (33.6) and Cal Raleigh (32.9) have been among the most frustrating in that department.
The Mariners will begin a quick two-game series on Tuesday night against the San Diego Padres. All-Star Logan Gilbert will start for Seattle while Adam Mazur pitches for San Diego. Gilbert is 5-5 with a 2.91 ERA while Mazur is 1-2 with a 7.52.
First pitch is 6:40 p.m. PT.
