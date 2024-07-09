Seattle Mariners on Track to Make Unfortunate Strikeout History

Regardless of motive, the #Mariners *did* offload high-strikeout hitters last offseason. Unfortunately, several replacements and a few holdovers are K’ing a lot more than in 2023.



Urías, Polanco, Raleigh, Garver, Canzone, France have a 30.4 SO% and account for 41.4% of SEA PA’s. https://t.co/Epu4moRts5 pic.twitter.com/LTuNRluqR0