Mariners Outfielder Luke Raley Discusses Offensive Mindset Amid Team's Newfound Success
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners offense looks like it's found its footing after months of mediocre performances.
Seattle is averaging 7.1 runs a game and is 6-2 in its eight games since getting swept against the Los Angeles Angels right after the All-Star break. Mariners manager Scott Servais has mentioned a renewed energy with the team since the announcement of the trade acquisitions of Randy Arozarena and Justin Turner.
Players like Victor Robles and Jorge Polanco have seen an uptick in their stats since over the last several weeks and the team as a whole is striking out less and getting on base a lot more.
"I just think when an offense struggles, it's a part of everyone kind of going through their own personal struggles," Mariners outfielder Luke Raley said before a game on Saturday. "It seems right now we're all starting to come out of it. And with the additions of Randy and JT — those guys are true professional hitters. They get on base, do the things they need to do, get runners over, get guys in. I think that's just something we had been missing the last couple weeks."
Raley is another player that's started to bounce back after a rough stretch.
Raley didn't have a hit in eight out of nine games from July 11 through July 23. The one game he did have a hit it was a three-run home run.
Since then, Raley is 5-for-21 with five RBIs and a home run. Still not the most efficient numbers — but Raley has provided some crucial at-bats for Seattle when it's needed it.
Raley hit a three-run home run on Friday to the right field upper deck at T-Mobile Park. The homer was clocked at 459 feet — tied for the second-furthest in franchise history.
"I didn't really feel it, to be honest," Raley said. "It was one of those ones that I caught so clean that it kind of happened. You don't really feel it."
On Saturday, Raley had a two-RBI double as a pinch-hitter that helped fuel the Mariners' six-run rally against the Philadelphia Phillies.
"(I've) just been getting my timing back," Raley said. "I think it's something that kind of goes in and out throughout the season. Something can be bugging you, changing your timing a little bit. Just one of those things you kind of have to grind through until you find it again. Struggling is never fun but losing confidence is worse than anything that can happen on the field. So you just got to keep your confidence up and remind yourself that you're able to hit at this level and you've done it before."
On top of Raley's uptick in offense, he's also been depended on in multiple ways defensively with the injuries to JP Crawford and Julio Rodriguez. Raley has been used in center field, left field, right field and at first base since Crawford and Rodriguez went on the injured list.
"Those guys are obviously big parts of our lineup," Raley said. "So having them back is going to be really nice. But as for myself — I work on first base and all the outfield positions every day. I take the ground balls at first and then during batting practice I always go and try to shag a couple positions and just get some reads everywhere. Just to keep me sharp wherever I may end up being."
Seattle's sustained success on offense will be a key factor on its quest for its first division championship since 2001. And Raley will play a big role in that.
