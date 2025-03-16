Seattle Mariners Outfielder Dealing with Shoulder Injury as Opening Day Nears
Seattle Mariners outfielder Mitch Haniger hasn't been in a spring training lineup since March 8, and on Saturday, we wondered if that meant that the M's were getting ready to move on from him.
It turns out that Haniger is battling some discomfort in his left shoulder, per Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times.
Given how transparent the Mariners have been about injuries to Jorge Polanco, George Kirby, Matt Brash, Leo Rivas and Troy Taylor this spring, it seems odd that that we haven't heard about this beforehand, but that's evidently the case.
There's been no word on how this will impact the Haniger or the Mariners moving forward. Owed $15.5 million this year, it's always seemed illogical that the M's would move on from him, but given the glut of outfielders/DH types on the roster, there's not a real clear role for Haniger on the team either.
One of the more productive Mariners in recent memory, Haniger spent five healthy seasons with theMariners from 2017-2022, making the All-Star team in 2018, before coming back in 2024. He hit just .208 with 12 homers last season. He still provides some power, but it will be interesting to see what happens with him moving forward.
The Mariners will continue on with Cactus League play for the next week and a half before returning back home to start the regular season.
The M's will open the season on March 27 at T-Mobile Park with a four-game series against the division-rival Athletics.
