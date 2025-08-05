Seattle Mariners Pitcher Gives Simple But Critical Answer as He Works Back From Injury
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Bryce Miller, working back from his second bout of elbow issues this season, gave a quick - but important answer when asked how he felt about his first rehab start at Triple-A Tacoma on Friday night.
Per Lookout Landing on social media:
Bryce Miller is here today. Asked quickly how he felt his start in Triple-A went. “That was IT,” he replied with a grin. So that seems like a positive report.
That certainly is positive, especially for Miller, who complained regularly about "not feeling right" early in the season. He's had two separate injured list stints to help clear up elbow inflammation, and likely needs a procedure after the season to remove bone spurs. This latest injured list trip has had him out since early June.
Miller went four innings for the Rainiers on Friday, striking out six and giving up no runs. While the Mariners haven't specifically indicated what his plan is, it seems likely that he will make at least two more rehab starts before returning to the starting rotation.
If he's able to replicate the form from the rehab start, he will be a big boon to the rotation, as he went 12-8 with a 2.94 ERA in 2024. Furthermore, he'll be able to replace rookie Logan Evans, who has already thrown 110 innings this season between Triple-A and the majors. That is more than the 107 he threw last season - the most in his professional career.
The Mariners enter play on Tuesday at 60-53 and in a tie for the second wild card spot in the American League. They are also three games back in the American League West.
They'll take on the Chicago White Sox at 6:40 p.m. PT.
