Seattle Mariners Pitcher-Catcher Combination Has Spelled Success
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners will have to go through the arguable favorite for the American League Cy Young award — left-hander Tarik Skubal — on Wednesday in a game against the Detroit Tigers.
Luckily the Mariners will have their own AL Cy Young candidate on the mound — George Kirby.
Seattle's lineup will be different than normal — as it usually is against left-handers. One of those lineup changes includes Mitch Garver getting starting at catcher.
Wednesday will be the ninth time in that Garver has caught for Kirby in 12 starts for the latter.
This hasn't been intentional, according to Mariners manager Scott Servais. But it's not an unwelcome development either.
"I don't like personal catcher for a personal pitcher — but that's kind of the way it's worked out," Servais said in a pregame interview Wednesday. "At the end of the day you want to do what's best for your team and what (Garver) has done with George has been phenomenal. For whatever reason — it's just worked. ... George has an enormous number of tools in his toolbox. And (Garver) loves to be able to use all the tools. And then that's the fun of it for Garver catching George."
Garver is batting .227 with six home runs and 19 RBIs this season against left-handed pitching.
Garver and Kirby's partnership has also spelled for success for Seattle more often than not. Since June, the Mariners are 5-3 in the eight games where Garver has caught and Kirby has pitched.
Garver is in the middle of a slump. He has three hits across 12 games since July 13. All three of those hits came in one game against the Chicago White Sox.
With a Kirby on the mound for Seattle and a left-hander on the other side for Detroit — maybe Garver can start finding his timing again.
