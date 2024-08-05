Seattle Mariners Pitcher Continues to Pace Major Leagues in This Great Category
The Seattle Mariners suffered a tough loss on Sunday afternoon against the Philadelphia Phillies. The M's were shut down by Zack Wheeler in a 6-0 loss that dropped them to 59-54 on the season. However, they still lead the American League West by 1.0 game over the Houston Astros.
Though the final score ended up lopsided, the game was just 1-0 into the eighth inning after Logan Gilbert threw a dominant 6.0 inning outing.
Gilbert, selected to the All-Star Game this year, went 6.0 innings and allowed just one run on four hits. He walked none and struck out seven as he fell to 6-8 on the year with a 3.05 ERA.
Unfortunately for him, Gilbert has been subjected to some of the worst run support in all of baseball. That said, he also leads baseball in a very impressive category, according to @MarinersPR:
Logan Gilbert recorded his 18th quality start of the season in today's game, tied for the most in the Majors (also: Corbin Burnes-BAL).
The 27-year-old has struck out 143 batters in 147.2 innings. He's also posted a 0.89 WHIP and is attempting to lead the league in WHIP this season as well. Though his win-loss record won't show it, he's been one of the best pitchers in all of baseball this season.
The Mariners are off on Monday but will be back in action on Tuesday night when they host the Detroit Tigers at T-Mobile Park. Luis Castillo will get the ball on the mound with first pitch coming at 6:40 p.m. PT.
