Seattle Mariners' Pitching Hasn't Lived Up to Its Reputation During Team's Current Skid
No matter how you slice it, the Seattle Mariners are in a funk.
They've lost three straight, seven of 10 and nine of their last 13. They've fallen to 1.5 games back in the American League West race and it's been a full-throttled struggle.
The offense has regressed from a top-five unit to a bottom-third unit. The walks and stolen bases have dried up and anyone not named Cal Raleigh or JP Crawford has gone cold at the plate.
Furthermore, the pitching, which is supposed to be the calling card of the team, has struggled because of injury and poor performance.
Take this note from MLB Insider Jon Morosi on social media:
The Mariners’ offense is better year over year, thanks in large part to Cal Raleigh.
However, their pitching is no longer dominant and healthy. They’ve given up the 2nd most runs of any AL team since May 22, during which time they’re 4-9.
George Kirby has made only three starts this season because of right shoulder inflammation that sidelined him in spring training, and he's looked rusty upon return. Logan Gilbert has been on the injured list since late April because of a Grade 1 flexor strain and Bryce Miller has been ineffective as he has battled an elbow inflammation issue that sidelined him.
On top of that, the bullpen has been iffy, with Matt Brash, Gabe Speier and Andres Munoz serving as the only consistent options, and even Munoz has blown his last two saves.
The Mariners will be back in action again on Friday against the Los Angeles Angels. First pitch is 6:38 p.m. PT. Seattle is now 32-29.
