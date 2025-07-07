Seattle Mariners Pitching Staff Cruises into History Books With Dominant Series vs. Pirates
The Seattle Mariners swept the Pittsburgh Pirates over the holiday at weekend at T-Mobile Park, winning by the scores of 6-0, 1-0, and 1-0.
While offense was scarce on Saturday and Sunday, the M's got six dominant innings from Bryan Woo on Friday, seven from Luis Castillo on Saturday and 6.1 from George Kirby on Sunday.
The bullpen was also lights out, with Matt Brash getting a hold on Saturday, Gabe Speier on Sunday and Andres Munoz earning saves both days.
The performances put the Mariners in the record books for a multitude of reasons, as evidenced by Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
the Mariners did not allow a run in this series
there have now been 36 instances of a team shutting out its opponents for an entire series of 3+ games since 1901
1st by SEA
And this, courtesy of Mariners PR:
--The Mariners won 1-0 to sweep the 3-game series against the Pirates, marking the first time in team history they have recorded 3 consecutive shutouts.
--The Mariners have won back-to-back games by a 1-0 score for the 1st time in franchise history and extended an active 29.0 innings scoreless streak (7/3-c).
With the wins, the Mariners are 48-42 and in second place in the American League West. They are also in firm possession of the third and final wild card spot in the AL.
Seattle will kick off the final week before the All-Star break on Tuesday night whey visit the New York Yankees.
First pitch is set for 4:05 p.m. PT.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
MOST RECENT PODCAST IS OUT: The Refuse to Lose podcast is on a July 4th holiday hiatus until Tuesday, July 8, but we invite you to listen to our most recent episode, featuring M's top prospect Colt Emerson. CLICK HERE:
RUNNING INTO RECORD BOOKS: Julio Rodriguez recorded his 100th career stolen base this week, putting himself in some elite M's history. CLICK HERE:
ROWDY FINDS NEW HOME: Rowdy Tellez, who hit 11 homers for the M's this season, has signed on with the Texas Rangers. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.